Tulsa Center Of The Universe Cleared After Suspicious Device Reported

Tulsa Police gave an "all clear" after a suspicious device was reported near the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa Monday morning, July 9.

A sergeant told News On 6 they found a small black object wrapped in black electrical tape left on a nearby staircase. Officers taped off the popular walkway for a few minutes while the bomb squad was called in. They quickly determined there was no danger.

The officer said it's never a "burden" for police to check out a suspicious device.