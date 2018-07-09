Tulsa Red Cross Issues Urgent Call For Blood Donations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Red Cross Issues Urgent Call For Blood Donations

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Red Cross says a emergency shortage has prompted the organization to issue an urgent call for blood donations.

The Red Cross says all blood types, especially Type O, are needed.

With Independence Day, last week, the Red Cross says it is seeing a marked decrease in blood donations.  The Red Cross says Type O is the most in-demand blood type and often the first be depleted from hospital shelves during a shortage.

Eligible eastern Oklahoma donors are urged to give blood during one the following blood drives:

Adair County
Stilwell
7/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Stilwell Memorial Hospital, 1404 West Locust Street
Westville
7/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 224 S. Locust

Delaware County
Grove
7/19/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grove Community Center, 104 West 3rd

Haskell County
Stigler
7/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Savannah Park of Stigler, 505 N.E. 8th St.

Nowata County
Nowata
7/27/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center, 237 S. Locust Street

Okmulgee County
Henryetta
7/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Specialty Clinic, 2405 West Main Street

Osage County
Hominy
7/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 202 South Price Street

Ottawa County
Miami
7/24/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., High Winds Casino, 61475  E 100 Road

Pittsburg County
McAlester
7/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Christ, 1700 South Main Street

Rogers County
Claremore
7/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Court House, 200 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd.

Sequoyah County
Roland
7/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GardenWalk of Roland, 800 Taylor Dr. #6

Tulsa County
Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bixby
7/22/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Evergreen Baptist Church, 10301 E. 11th St. S.

Broken Arrow
7/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., APS FireCo, 2000 West Detroit

Glenpool
7/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glenpool City Hall, 12205 S. Yukon Ave

Jenks
7/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St.

Owasso
7/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Best Buy, 9055 N 121st  E Ave
7/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Henry Catholic Church, 8500 Owasso Expressway
7/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Homestead of Owasso, 14701 East 86th St N

Tulsa
7/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., 89 East Blood Drive, 7128 S. 89th East Avenue
7/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shadow Mountain, 1013 E. 66th Pl.
7/14/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
7/17/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mary K Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.
7/17/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary K Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.
7/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Williams Center Towers II, 2 W 2nd St
7/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 6808 South 107th East Avenue
7/20/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ONE Gas, 15 East 5th Street
7/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.
7/21/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
7/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S Cincinnati
7/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., TTCU Federal Credit Union, 9815 E 81st Street
7/28/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
7/29/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Southern Hills Baptist Church, 5590 S. Lewis Ave
7/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, 7777 E. Apache, Suite A217

Wagoner County
Wagoner
7/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 NE 2nd Street

Washington County
Bartlesville
7/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., America's Car Mart Bartlesville, 3291 SE Washington Blvd.
7/16/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 601 South Jennings
7/18/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.
7/18/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.
7/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., On the Rock Ministries, 122 S. Park Ave.

