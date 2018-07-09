Osage Casinos To Hold Job Fair For New Hotel, Casino

Osage Casinos will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12. They have over 200 open positions to fill in their new hotel and casino set to open in August, a news release states.

Organizers say the the job fair will include "open positions of all levels in the gaming and hospitality industry." Job hunters can expect on-site applications and interviews.

The job fair will be held at the Osage Executive Offices, 1211 West 36th Street North in Tulsa.

