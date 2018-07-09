Recreational Marijuana Petition Growing Closer To Goal

In order for State Question 797 to make it on the November 2018 ballot 124,000 signatures are required.

7/06/18: Recreational Marijuana Petition Halfway Toward Goal

As of Sunday, Green the Vote, the group behind a petition for recreational marijuana, claims 81,116 signatures have been gathered on the petition seeking to make it legal for citizens 21 and older. SQ 797 would also allow for commercial entities to set up a recreational marijuana industry in the state.

In a statement, the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which opposed 788 says: