Family: Minneapolis police shooting not justified as man ran

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...

Relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police last month believe the killing wasn't justified and are demanding criminal charges against the officers.

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). A memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Monday, June 25, 2018. Some community members are disputing authorities' acco...

Police say a couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two of them, in central Minnesota.

(Kim Montour via AP). This Oct. 28, 2017, photo provided by Kim Montour, shows James and Michelle Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who were killed Saturday, July 7, 2018, when a car collided with three motorcycles in central Minnesota, according to the Stat...

Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(AP Photo/Youssef Rddad). Sydney Brown, the cousin of Thurman Blevins, is joined other family members and activists Monday, July 9, 2018, to call for criminal charges against two Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot Blevins on June 23, 2018. Lo...

By YOUSSEF RDDAD

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police called for criminal charges against two officers Monday, saying they believe the killing wasn't justified because he posed no threat while running away.

Thurman Blevins Jr., 31, was shot and killed June 23 after Officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt chased him on foot for a few blocks into a north Minneapolis alley. The state agency investigating the shooting confirmed that Kelly and Ryan both fired their guns while responding to a 911 call of a man firing a handgun into the air and the ground.

Police said they recovered a gun from the scene, but some witnesses said Blevins was carrying a bottle or a cup.

Activist Mel Reeves said he's planning a community meeting Wednesday about the killing of Blevins, who was known as "Jun." He was joined by Blevins' sister, aunt and cousin, who have called for greater transparency in the investigation and for the dismissal of the officers, who remain on paid leave.

"The family doesn't understand, nor the community, how a person running away from the police was a threat," Reeves said. "We feel like Jun should still be alive and that he should not have been shot in the back."

An autopsy found Blevins was shot multiple times, but it did not say where he was hit.

The head of the police union has said Blevins ignored commands to drop the gun and pulled it out before the officers fired. Family members said officers should have approached Blevins differently when they responded.

News of the shooting has rocked family members, who described Blevins as funny and outgoing.

"He was at the beginning of his life," said Blevins' sister, Darlynn. "That was taken away from him."

His funeral is scheduled for later this week.

Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the release of body camera footage after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completes interviews with key witnesses and consults with the family. The timing of the video's release has not been set, but such a release would deviate from past police shootings in Minnesota because investigative data - including video - is typically not made public before the conclusion of an investigation.

Minneapolis has a history of high-profile fatal police shootings in recent years, including the November 2015 shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark and last July's shooting of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond . The officers in the Clark case were not charged. A trial is pending for the officer who shot Damond.

___

For the latest developments on relatives demanding charges against two Minneapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of Thurman Blevins Jr.: https://bit.ly/2NDXvBA

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.