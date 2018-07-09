Homes Evacuated, Road Blocked After Tulsa Gas Line Hit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Homes Evacuated, Road Blocked After Tulsa Gas Line Hit

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Fire Department has evacuated a few homes and blocked a major road after a gas line was hit Monday.

TFD is currently blocking 81st Street South between Mingo and Memorial.

Captain Joe Youngblood said they’ve also evacuated about a dozen homes north of 81st Street and 92nd East Avenue. Because of the road closure, westbound traffic on 91st street from Mingo to Memorial is also backing up.

Youngblood said a construction crew working in the area hit an unmarked gas line.

He said ONG is on the scene and working to dig up the line to cap the leak.

The captain said they are getting high gas readings, but, so far, it hasn’t migrated into the neighborhoods. He said if the fire department hasn’t told you to evacuate, there is no need to leave.

He said there are no reports of anyone being sick.

Youngblood did advise people to avoid the area until the line is repaired, hopefully, in the next few hours.

News On 6 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.