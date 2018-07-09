Homes Evacuated, Road Blocked After Tulsa Gas Line Hit

The Tulsa Fire Department has evacuated a few homes and blocked a major road after a gas line was hit Monday.

TFD is currently blocking 81st Street South between Mingo and Memorial.

Captain Joe Youngblood said they’ve also evacuated about a dozen homes north of 81st Street and 92nd East Avenue. Because of the road closure, westbound traffic on 91st street from Mingo to Memorial is also backing up.

Youngblood said a construction crew working in the area hit an unmarked gas line.

He said ONG is on the scene and working to dig up the line to cap the leak.

The captain said they are getting high gas readings, but, so far, it hasn’t migrated into the neighborhoods. He said if the fire department hasn’t told you to evacuate, there is no need to leave.

He said there are no reports of anyone being sick.

Youngblood did advise people to avoid the area until the line is repaired, hopefully, in the next few hours.

News On 6 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as details develop.