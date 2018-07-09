OK Kids Learning Soccer, Life Skills From FC Barcelona Coaches - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OK Kids Learning Soccer, Life Skills From FC Barcelona Coaches

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some of the best soccer coaches in the world are in Tulsa, but FC Barcelona hopes to teach Green Country kids more than just soccer skills this week.

On Monday, 85 kids spent their morning sweating in the heat as coaches taught them some basic FC Barcelona skills.

But the coaches said they aren't just teaching the kids soccer skills, they are teaching them life skills as well - honesty, integrity, sportsmanship.

The whole time the kids are playing, they are getting graded and scored. The soccer camp leadership will use those grades to decide which players will get an invite to practice with the team in Barcelona.

"The kids don't realize it now, but, you know, this is a state-of-the-art, 190,000 square foot facility with 12 outdoor soccer fields, really nice turf fields. They are doing their summer camp and training programs here and most colleges don't experience some of that stuff," said Stan Liedel, general manager of Titan Sports Performance Center.

Right after lunch, the kids will move inside to continue playing.

The camp runs through the end of the week.

