Doctors, pharmacists propose ban on smoking medical pot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A group of medical professionals that opposed a medical marijuana state question approved by voters last month is now proposing strict new guidelines, including a ban on smoking the drug and a limit on the number of places where it is sold.

Representatives for doctors, hospitals and pharmacists outlined their concerns Monday, one day before the state Board of Health considers emergency rules for the new medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Jean Hausheer says a ban on smokable forms of marijuana is an "absolute demand." The group also is pushing a requirement that pharmacists be present at marijuana dispensaries.

Hausheer says she's convinced Oklahoma voters didn't fully realize the implications of State Question 788, which passed June 26 with nearly 57 percent of the vote.

