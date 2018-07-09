Neighbors React To Early Morning Home Invasion, Robbery

Tulsa police are looking for the men who robbed and pistol whipped a victim during an east Tulsa home invasion.

Police say the crime took place in the 3100 block of South 135th East Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors say they hope the robbers are caught soon.

Dean Bond lives nearby and says he was home asleep when he heard gunshots.

“I heard a pistol – pop, pop, pop!” he said. “I definitely could tell it was gunfire.”

Officers say two people were working on a car in their garage when two armed men wearing masks confronted them.

Investigators say the robbers forced them to go inside the house and get on the floor.

According to police, one of the suspects hit one of the victims in the head with a gun.

“He had a pretty sizable gash in his head,” said Sergeant Brandon Watkins. “They brought him into the house, put everybody on the floor, and stole their stuff.”

Police say the robbers took off with wallets, cash, and cell phones.

They also say that, at some point, the robbers fired a couple of shots into the air.

“It scares me to death,” said Bond. “I think, ‘Oh my gosh, am I going to be next, maybe?’”

Sgt. Watkins says “it’s frightening for everybody in that neighborhood, not just the family.”

Police say they believe the robbery was random and the person who was hit with the pistol is now home from the hospital.

Neighbors say they are going to look out for each other to make sure their homes are safe.

“We’re going to start taking more precautions and lock the doors,” said neighbor Elario Galiviz.

Investigators say they are working to get a better description of the robbers.

If you know anything about this crime, call police.