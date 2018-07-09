Management shift begins at US nuclear weapons lab

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 8, 2018, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.

The U.S. government has cleared the way for a new management team to begin taking over one of the nation's top nuclear weapons laboratories.

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. government on Monday cleared the way for a new management team to begin taking over one of the nation's top nuclear weapons laboratories as it looks to rebuild its reputation.

The National Nuclear Security Administration issued an official notice to proceed to Triad National Security LLC , marking the beginning of a transition at Los Alamos National Laboratory that will take about four months.

Made up of Ohio-based Battelle Memorial Institute, Texas A&M University and the University of California, the management team was announced as the winning bidder in June of a coveted $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage the northern New Mexico lab.

The University of California has played a key management role at the lab since it was created as part of a top-secret effort during World War II to build the atomic bomb. The federal government opted to put the contract up for bid following missed goals and a string of safety lapses involving the handling of plutonium and radioactive waste.

The new contract also comes as the U.S. has tasked the lab with building at least 30 plutonium cores a year. The cores are used to trigger nuclear weapons, and the work is complex.

The University of California on Monday touted the scientific work done at the lab over the decades - from its role in the Human Genome Project to experiments in nuclear medicine and work on renewable energy and climate change.

"UC and Los Alamos have been at the forefront of solving some of the greatest scientific, technological and engineering challenges of our times," UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. "The U.S. Department of Energy's decision is a testament to UC's historic commitment to scientific and technological excellence at Los Alamos."

Asked about any changes to address the recent string of safety lapses, university officials said "safe and secure operations" at Los Alamos are the highest priority.

Triad is working on a formal transition plan and the new management team is committed to reforms that will boost accountability, said Stephanie Beechem, a spokeswoman for the UC president's office.

Triad has named Thomas Mason as the group's president and the lab's director designate. He currently serves as senior vice president for Battelle's global lab operations, and he's a former director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory in California.

Other senior leadership appointments include Robert Webster as deputy director of weapons and John Sarrao as deputy director of science, technology and engineering. Webster is a 29-year veteran of Los Alamos' weapons program. He began his career at the lab as a graduate student in 1984. Sarrao also has worked at Los Alamos for years and received his doctorate in physics from UCLA.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.