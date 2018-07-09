Edmond Making Traffic Changes, Gearing Up For Driverless Cars

President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a politically connected conservative judge, for the Supreme Court Monday, setting up a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation’s highest court further to the right.More >>
President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a politically connected conservative judge, for the Supreme Court Monday, setting up a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation’s highest court further to the right.More >>
IHOP has come clean.More >>
IHOP has come clean.More >>
After being blocked for most of the day Monday, the eastbound lanes of 81st Street South are open again. The gas leak led to a dozen homes being evacuated, but we are told residents should be able to return home soon.More >>
After being blocked for most of the day Monday, the eastbound lanes of 81st Street South are open again. The gas leak led to a dozen homes being evacuated, but we are told residents should be able to return home soon.More >>
A man who police say burglarized several businesses last year is back in jail.More >>
A man who police say burglarized several businesses last year is back in jail.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.