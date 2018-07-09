Settlement in Colgate-Palmolive baby powder lawsuit

Monday, July 9 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-07-10 00:44:53 GMT
Police say a former Detroit Lions player has been arrested in Pittsburgh for punching an officer in the chest after refusing to pay a limo driver.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.More >>
A judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California laws intended to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.More >>
Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.More >>
Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A settlement has been reached between Colgate-Palmolive and a Southern California man who claimed in a lawsuit that he developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.
City News Service reports no terms were divulged in the deal announced Monday as the two sides prepared to go to trial.
Paul Garcia suffers from mesothelioma, a lung cancer linked to asbestos exposure. Garcia claimed it was caused by inhaling asbestos fibers present in baby powder made by one of Colgate-Palmolive's predecessor firms, Mennen.
The 67-year-old Garcia said Colgate-Palmolive and Mennen failed to adequately warn consumers that its powder contains asbestos and could cause cancer - charges the company denied.
Several companies, including Johnson & Johnson, are facing lawsuits related to the alleged presence of asbestos particles in baby powders.
