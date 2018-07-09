Man Arrested After Twice Breaking Into Downtown Child Development Center

A man who police say burglarized several businesses last year is back in jail.

The Tulsa Police Department’s Downtown Impact Team arrested Pedro Canteras after they say he burglarized the Growing Kidz Child Development Center twice.

Police say he took a CD player, speakers, food, and toiletries.

Officers recovered the majority of the items and identified him by surveillance video.

“It always feels good catching the bad guy, putting him in jail,” said Corporal Brandon Davis. “Hopefully, they get held accountable.”

School officials say the break-in happened after hours when no kids were there.