Road Opened Again After Gas Leak Contained, Repairs To Continue Overnight

After being blocked for most of the day Monday, the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of 81st Street South are open again.

The road was closed while crews worked to contain a gas leak after a gas line was hit by a construction crew.

The gas leak led to a dozen homes being evacuated, but we are told residents should be able to return home soon.

ONG crews have capped the gas line and shut off the gas.

Crews have set up barricades on one westbound lane to complete repairs where the gas line was hit.

Authorities say crews will be working on the line all night and, for the time being, about 39 homes won’t have gas.

Crews from the gas company and Tulsa Fire Department have been on scene since about 11:30 Monday morning. At one point, it was so hot out that firefighters were being rotated out every 20 minutes.

“The heat has been a factor. We’ve rotated crews in and out,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Rick Bruder. “There’s been several crews from all over the city coming in to relieve.”