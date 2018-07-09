Judge rejects request to detain migrant families long-term

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

A Southern California prosecutor has been placed on leave following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 8, 2018, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

A judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California laws intended to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, the dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento, Calif. A federal judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California...

A Los Angeles federal judge has rejected a Trump administration effort to detain immigrant families for long terms, calling it a "cynical" attempt to undo a longstanding court settlement.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration's efforts to detain immigrant families for long terms, calling it a "cynical attempt" to undo a longstanding court settlement.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said the federal government had failed to present new evidence to support revising a court order that limits detaining children who crossed the border illegally for extended periods.

The Department of Justice asked Gee to alter a 1997 settlement, which provides the framework for how to handle detained immigrant children, so it could detain families together for longer periods.

The Trump administration said Gee's previous rulings had made family detention unlikely and provided an incentive for a surge of immigrants to bring children across the border illegally with the expectation they wouldn't be locked up.

Gee called the administration's request "a cynical attempt" to shift responsibility to the court "for over 20 years of Congressional inaction and ill-considered executive action that have led to the current stalemate."

Three years ago, Gee rejected a similar effort by the Obama administration. She ruled at the time that immigrant children generally can't be held longer than 20 days.

More than 2,000 children were separated from their parents by U.S. immigration authorities at the border with Mexico this spring before President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry.

The application to change the Flores agreement - named for an El Salvador immigrant who was 15 when the case was brought in 1985 - was "procedurally improper and wholly without merit," said Gee, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama.

The Department of Justice was reviewing Monday's ruling and did not say if it would appeal.

"We disagree with the court's ruling declining to amend the Flores Agreement to recognize the current crisis of families making the dangerous and unlawful journey across our southern border," spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement.

Families can be detained together if their parents waive their right to release children to the custody of a family member.

Attorney Peter Schey, who represents detained children in the settlement, said President Donald Trump had falsely claimed the settlement required the separation of families.

"Sifting through the government's false narrative, the court clearly found that the Flores settlement has never resulted in the separation of families," Schey said. "President Trump needs to take responsibility for his own misguided policies."

The ruling came the same day the government acknowledged it would not meet a Tuesday deadline set by a San Diego federal judge who ordered detained children under 5 to be reunited with their families.

Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian said 54 of the 100 or so infants and toddlers covered by the order would be reunited on time. She said the delay for others was due to a variety of reasons, including that the parents of some of the youngsters had already been deported.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, a nominee of Republican President George W. Bush, set a July 26 deadline to reunite all the children separated from their parents.

The government had claimed in its filings that Sabraw's ruling trumped the Flores agreement. Gee rejected that argument on several grounds, saying the U.S. was relying on a "tortured interpretation" of the deal.

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat contributed to this story from San Diego.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.