Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

More than 600 firefighters slowed the progress Tuesday of a massive wildfire in a remote part of northern Nevada that poses no immediate threat to any populated areas but is generating so much heat and smoke that it's now visible from space.

More than 600 firefighters slowed the progress Tuesday of a massive wildfire in a remote part of northern Nevada that poses no immediate threat to any populated areas but is generating so much heat and smoke that...

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks as Judge Brett Kavanaugh his Supreme Court nominee, listens in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Neera Tanden, president, Center for American Progress, center, rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 9, 2018, after President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee..

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump greets Judge Brett Kavanaugh his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - Conservative Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh plunged into his confirmation battle Tuesday, meeting face-to-face with Senate leaders in what promises to be an intense debate over abortion rights, presidential power and other legal disputes that could reshape the court and roil this fall's elections.

Kavanaugh is a favorite of the GOP legal establishment, and his arrival as President Donald Trump's nominee was greeted on Capitol Hill with praise from Republicans and skepticism from Democrats. There were also pledges of open minds by key senators whose votes will most likely determine the outcome.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called Kavanagh "one of the most thoughtful jurists" in the country but warned of an onslaught of "fear mongering" from liberal groups trying to derail the nomination. He said it was clear that many Democrats "didn't care who the nominee was at all. Whoever President Trump put up they were opposed to."

Chuck Schumer, the Senate's Democratic leader, said his party's lawmakers did indeed care who the nominee was - and what his views were on such thorny issues as abortion and Trump himself.

Trump "did exactly what he said he would do on the campaign trail - nominate someone who will overturn women's reproductive rights," the New York senator said.

He also argued that the president chose the man he thought would best protect him from the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Kavanaugh has written about a need to free the executive branch from intrusive criminal investigations.

"Not only did Mr. Kavanaugh say that a president should not be subpoenaed, he said a president shouldn't be investigated," Schumer said.

The confirmation marathon is expected to drag on for months, and no date has yet been set for hearings. GOP leaders, with a slim majority in the Senate, are anxious to have Kavanaugh in place for the start of the court's session in October - and before the November congressional elections.

But that may be a tall order. His confirmation is complicated by an unusually long record as an appellate judge and as a George W. Bush administration official - and also his role as part of the Kenneth Starr investigation of President Bill Clinton.

Kavanaugh, just 53, could serve on the high court for decades.

As he arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday, he huddled with McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and former Sen. Jon Kyl. He also met with Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which will determine whether to recommend him to the full Senate.

McConnell, who has been influential in shaping Trump's remaking of the judiciary, said, "What we'd like to see is a few open minds about this extraordinary talent."

Grassley said a speedy confirmation wasn't necessarily the goal. The vetting process, he said, is "going to be thorough and going to be done right." Pence told reporters that Kavanaugh was a "good man."

Republicans have little margin of error for the final vote unless a few Democrats can be brought onboard. McConnell has a 51-49 Senate majority, narrowed further by the absence of ailing Sen. John McCain of Arizona. But they hope to gain support from a handful of Democrats who are up for re-election in states where Trump is popular.

So far, Democrats are uniting behind a strategy to turn the confirmation fight into a referendum on conservatives' efforts to undo abortion access, chip away at health care protections under the Affordable Care Act and protect Trump from Mueller.

Senators will be seeking access to Kavanaugh's writings and correspondence, reams of documents that will take weeks to compile and even longer to review, giving opponents ample opportunity to wage a political battle. Protesters filled the steps of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

By fall, the nomination may turn on a handful of senators who will be under enormous pressure ahead of the midterm elections.

The Democrats are trying to pressure two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to oppose any nominee who threatens the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. The two have supported access to abortion services, and activists have already begun sending wire coat hangers, as a symbol of an era when abortion was illegal, to Collins' office.

She said that with Kavanaugh's credentials, "it's very difficult for anyone to tell me that he's not qualified for the job." But she added that other issues also would come into play for her, including "judicial temperament" and "judicial philosophy."

Murkowski said, "We've got some due diligence that we've got to do."

At the same time, Republicans are urging a half dozen Democratic senators, largely those who are up for re-election in Trump-won states, to back the president's choice.

Among their targets are Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as Doug Jones of Alabama, who is not up for re-election but represents a conservative state in the Deep South.

Kavanaugh in the past has made statements about respecting precedent that could help in winning over senators, particularly Murkowski and Collins.

In his 2006 confirmation hearing to become a federal judge, he said, "I would follow Roe v. Wade faithfully and fully" because it's "binding precedent" that has been "reaffirmed many times."

Yet there's little doubt that Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically connected judge, would shift the nation's highest court further to the right.

A product of the Republican legal establishment in Washington, Kavanaugh is a former law clerk for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Like Trump's first nominee last year, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh would be a young addition who could help remake the court for decades with rulings that could restrict abortion, expand gun rights and roll back key parts of" Obamacare."

Trump unveiled his pick showbiz style, in a suspense-filled prime-time televised announcement Monday evening. He called Kavanaugh "one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time."

"Brett Kavanaugh has gotten rave reviews - rave reviews - actually, from both sides," Trump said Tuesday, a stark mischaracterization of Democrats' comments, as he left the White House for a weeklong overseas trip. "And I think it's going to be a beautiful thing to watch over the next month."

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman, Catherine Lucey, Mark Sherman, Zeke Miller and Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.