Deputies Investigating Possible Animal Abuse In Osage County Dog - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies Investigating Possible Animal Abuse In Osage County Dog's Death

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals photo Oklahoma Alliance for Animals photo
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information in what it calls a case of animal abuse. 

The group says a dog was dragged to death in northern Osage County and the sheriff's office is now investigating.

The sheriff's office says it can't say yet if the dog died from the dragging or died of natural causes.

"We are investigating, but we do not know if the dog died from natural causes and was dragged off or if it was abuse. The dog had been dead some time and appeared to have been dragged to the location where it was found.  A deputy took a report on the incident and we will be looking into the case further,” Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3535.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.