Enes Kanter Visits LeFlore County Boys And Girls Club

Former Oklahoma City Thunder star was back in Oklahoma Monday to visit kids in Poteau.

According to KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Enes Kanter, who now plays for the New York Knicks, spoke about hard work and how it can help you reach the goals you set for yourself.

The event took place at the LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club.

"I think the most important thing is to put a smile on kids faces, that's what it's all about", Enes Kanter said.

He also spoke to the kids about following their dreams.

While in town, Kanter also spoke with Poteau's mayor and the town's first responders.