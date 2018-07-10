Police: Woman Victim Of Tulsa Home Invasion, Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Woman Victim Of Tulsa Home Invasion, Robbery

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are searching for two men they say robbed a woman at gunpoint inside her Tulsa apartment early Tuesday. 

Officers say the victim was shaken up, but she is okay.

Police say this all started with a knock on the victim's apartment door at 1 a.m.  They say she had just gotten to her home in the Lakeside Apartments in the 2100 block of South 99th East Avenue.

Officers after the victim opened her door, two armed men forced their way inside and demanded money.

Somehow, police say the woman managed to escape her apartment, run down the stairs and out into the complex with her cell phone to call 911.

"Nobody has mentioned anything about anybody being hurt, any shots being fired or anything like that it just sounds like they forced their way into the apartment and she ran out," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Andrew MacKenzie

Police ask if you know anything about this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

