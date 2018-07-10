Tulsa Police Use Pepper Balls To Arrest Driver Following Chase

Police say they were forced to use pepper balls two times on a man who refused to get out of his disabled car following a chase early Tuesday.

Officers say they were investigating an armed robbery when police spotted a car headed south on Memorial Drive, on three tires and a wheel rim.

Police gave chase after the car's driver refused to stop. They say the car eventually stopped just south of 61st Street, but the driver refused to get out of the car.

After using pepper balls, the unidentified man got out, but started walking off. Officers say they again used pepper balls to stop and arrest him.

Police say the man refused to answer officer's questions and was taken to the Tulsa County jail.