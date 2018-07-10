Radar, News On 6's Weather Dog Is Retiring

Radar, the News On 6 weather dog is retiring.

Radar joined our News On 6 family in 2009 when we adopted him from the Tulsa Animal Shelter. He was the perfect addition to our family, throughout the years.

Radar has worked with the weather team and made appearances to help teach the community about severe weather safety.

We need your help to celebrate all his work at News On 6.

Send us your favorite photos and stories of Radar to NewsOn6.com.

Radar's last weather show will be Thursday, August 2nd for Aquarium Day at the Jenks Aquarium.