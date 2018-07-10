Eleven Boys Trapped In Thailand Cave Have Been Rescued - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Eleven Boys Trapped In Thailand Cave Have Been Rescued

MAE SAI, Thailand -

Eleven of boys trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand have now been rescued.

On Tuesday, divers are carrying out what they hope is a final mission to save the youngsters and their soccer coach trapped for more than two weeks.

The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a senior health official said.

Doctors were being cautious because of the infection risk and were isolating the boys in the hospital. They did get a treat, however: bread with chocolate spread that they'd requested.

At a news conference, Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food, though they can't yet take the spicy dishes favored by many Thais.

Two of the boys possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.

The second group of four rescued on Monday are aged 12 to 14.

At least nine ambulances and a convoy of other vehicles were at the cave site Tuesday as rescuers pulled the remaining boys out of the cave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

