Oklahoma Caring Vans Offering Free Immunizations

Tulsa area children have the opportunity to get free immunizations Tuesday.

Oklahoma Caring Vans is hosting back-to-school mobile clinics at two locations, one in Tulsa and one in Bixby. Nurses in that van will give shots to children 6 weeks through 18 years old, for free as well as for uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indians.

The children must be with a parent or guardian and have current shot records with them.

Those records are required for any child enrolling in Pre-K or Kindergarten.

The Caring Vans will also offer Body Mass Index screenings for kids 2-18 years old.

The immunizations are giving on a first come, first serve basis.

There are eight more mobile clinics scheduled this month - you can find those locations and dates here.