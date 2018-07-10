Suspects In Custody May Be Connected To Overnight Tulsa Robberie - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspects In Custody May Be Connected To Overnight Tulsa Robberies

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested three people who may be related to some armed robberies in Tulsa overnight.

The suspects were taken into custody at an apartment complex near 31st and Garnett. Police say they pulled the group over after spotting their car a few blocks away.

The suspects are being interviewed by robbery detectives in downtown Tulsa. Officers say they will release information after they speak to the suspects.

Again, officers have not confirmed these are the people suspected in some of the overnight crimes in Tulsa, but an officer told us the vehicle the suspects were in matched the suspect vehicle officers had been looking for in connection to one of the armed robberies.

We don't know for sure which robbery that was, but we will continue to update this story as more information is confirmed.

