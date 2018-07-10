Broken Arrow Police: Homeowner Shoots Burglary Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Police: Homeowner Shoots Burglary Suspect

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police say a homeowner shot a burglary suspect early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of West Pittsburg Place. Police say the resident told them a man forced entry into the home.

The homeowner told police he shot the suspect in a back bedroom of the house. Police said the suspect had been shot once in the leg and was bleeding profusely, when they arrived. Officers used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, Officer James Koch said.

The suspect is at the hospital undergoing surgery. Officers said he was in critical condition when he was transported, but we don't have an update.

BAPD hasn't released the suspect's name.

Officers also questioned three people who were leaving the home when they arrived on scene. Police are still investigating how they are connected to the incident.

The neighbors we've spoken to say they didn't hear anything during the night. One said they thought someone tried to break into their house last week,

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.