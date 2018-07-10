Broken Arrow Police: Homeowner Shoots Burglary Suspect

Broken Arrow Police say a homeowner shot a burglary suspect early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of West Pittsburg Place. Police say the resident told them a man forced entry into the home.

The homeowner told police he shot the suspect in a back bedroom of the house. Police said the suspect had been shot once in the leg and was bleeding profusely, when they arrived. Officers used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, Officer James Koch said.

The suspect is at the hospital undergoing surgery. Officers said he was in critical condition when he was transported, but we don't have an update.

BAPD hasn't released the suspect's name.

Officers also questioned three people who were leaving the home when they arrived on scene. Police are still investigating how they are connected to the incident.

The neighbors we've spoken to say they didn't hear anything during the night. One said they thought someone tried to break into their house last week,