Prosecutor accuses ex-New York Senate leader of 'shakedown'

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

(Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ...

A Southern California prosecutor has been placed on leave following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 8, 2018, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

A prosecutor says a former New York state Senate leader extorted businesses to get bogus jobs for his son.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A former New York state Senate leader and his son got business executives to arrange no-show jobs for the son in a brazen "family shakedown" that corrupted the senator's office, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at the retrial of the pair on bribery and extortion charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McKay called the once-powerful Long Island Republican and his son, Adam, "partners in crime" who strong-armed the businesses into funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to the son for various fake projects. If their victims didn't agree, the senator made it clear they risked losing his backing on legislation they needed for financial success, he said.

The companies felt "constant pressure from Dean Skelos - the fear he would punish them by using his official power if they didn't pay up," added. "They were the targets of the Skelos family shakedown."

The prosecutor also asked the jury to reject defense arguments that the elder Skelos was a devoted father merely looking out for a child who had hit hard times.

"No one disputes Dean Skelos loves his son," McKay said. But, he added, "You can't commit a crime and say it's ok because 'I did it to help my son.' That argument is insulting to the mothers and fathers who help their children without committing a crime."

Defense closing arguments at the trial in federal court in Manhattan were expected Wednesday.

The jury has heard testimony from Anthony Bonomo, the CEO for an insurance company who described how Adam Skelos stopped turning up for a $78,000-a-year sales job. But he testified he didn't consider firing him because he "didn't want Adam's problem to become a wedge for our legislative pursuits in Albany."

Another witness, title company partner Tom Dwyer, testified that he was the bag man for a real estate developer who decided to give Adam Skelos a $20,000 bribe disguised as a referral fee for title insurance. He said he delivered the cash in an envelope during 2013 lunch on Long Island.

The developer, Charles Dorego, made the payment "to get the senator off his back," McKay said.

Skelos, 70, testified in his own defense last week, telling the jury he was constantly worried about a son who had emotional struggles as a child and financial woes as an adult. He claimed he was merely asking the businessmen to help out as friends.

"I didn't see a problem with it," he said. "I asked a lot of people to help my son."

The father and son were convicted in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. But a new trial was ordered by a federal appeals court in Manhattan after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the law regarding public corruption as it reversed the conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

