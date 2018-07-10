Locust Grove Boys And Girls Club Field Trips In Jeopardy After Theft

The Locust Grove Boys and Girls Club may be forced to call off its remaining summer field trips after thieves broke in and stole up to $2,000 cash.

Boys and Girls Club of Green Country CEO Rose Craig said sometime over the Fourth of July weekend, thieves pushed in a window unit to get inside the Locust Grove Boys and Girls Club office.

Craig said whoever broke in only took the cash, which had been locked away in a cabinet.

She said the club held fundraisers throughout the year to raise enough cash so the children could go on summer field trips. Without the money, Rose said the field trips just aren't possible.

"It's sad," Craig said. "It breaks my heart that somebody would take from kids."

This is the second burglary at the same office in two years. Craig said, the first time, thieves stole computers, gaming systems and tools.

After the first burglary, the club added security cameras. Right now, Craig is going through security footage to see if the thieves were caught on camera.

You can donate to the Locust Grove Boys & Girls Club through its website.