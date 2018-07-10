TPD: Robbers Force Victims To Take Clothes Off, Hide In Closet

Police are investigating a Tulsa home invasion.

Tulsa Police said two men with guns forced their way into an apartment near 61st and Peoria around 4:45 Tuesday morning and robbed a man inside.

Police said three women were also in the apartment.

They said the gunmen made all of them take off their clothes and hide in a closet before they ran away.

Police said the robbers fired a shot.

The victims were not hurt.