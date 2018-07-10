Bible App Created By Oklahoma-Based Church Celebrates 10 Years

The Oklahoma-based church that came up with a wildly popular Bible app is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Bobby Gruenewald is on the senior leadership team at Life-Church and he said he came up with the idea for the YouVersion Bible app in 2006.

After an unsuccessful roll out as a website, his team caught wind of the app store that was about to take off.

“On July 10th, 2008, Apple launched the app store and the YouVersion app was among the very first 200 apps that were available the day the app store launched,” Gruenewald said.

In the last 10 years, the Bible app has been downloaded on more than 330 million devices and in every country of the world.