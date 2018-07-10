Judge who denied Trump policy known for immigration rulings

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

(Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ...

The Trump administration is advancing its plan to replace the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts against global warming with a new rule expected to be friendlier to the coal industry.

A Southern California prosecutor has been placed on leave following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

A prosecutor says a former New York state Senate leader extorted businesses to get bogus jobs for his son.

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

Nevada inmate wants his death sentence, painful or not

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with parents

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

Federal Judge Dolly Gee ruled against the administration's efforts Monday to modify a settlement in which she previously decided that immigrant children should be released as quickly as possible - even if held with their parents .

Gee is the first Chinese-American woman appointed to a federal trial court. She says her upbringing was shaped as the child of immigrants.

The president had blamed Gee for blocking efforts to reunite families who crossed the border illegally in detention after his previous policy of separating children from parents caused an uproar.

Gee says the effort was a "cynical attempt" to foist responsibility on her for the president's "ill-considered" action and Congress' failure to address the issue.

