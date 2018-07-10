Rogers County Man Headed To Federal Prison, Other Charges Pendin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Rogers County Man Headed To Federal Prison, Other Charges Pending

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Jail photo of Trevor Thompson. Tulsa Jail photo of Trevor Thompson.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County man is headed to federal prison. Trevor Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of child pornography in federal court. 

Thompson was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison followed by 20 years supervised release. A second charge, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, was dismissed. 

1/18/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma Man Faces Charges Of Attempted Sexual Exploitation Of Child?

He is still facing charges in Rogers and Tulsa Counties for taking pictures up women’s skirts and pictures of them undressing in a mall dressing room.

Thompson is accused of taking videos at Woodland Hills Mall of women in changing rooms and up the skirts of women on the escalator.

In Rogers County, he is charged with taking upskirt photos of a co-worker at a job in Inola.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.