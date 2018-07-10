Rogers County Man Headed To Federal Prison, Other Charges Pending

A Rogers County man is headed to federal prison. Trevor Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of child pornography in federal court.

Thompson was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison followed by 20 years supervised release. A second charge, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, was dismissed.

He is still facing charges in Rogers and Tulsa Counties for taking pictures up women’s skirts and pictures of them undressing in a mall dressing room.

Thompson is accused of taking videos at Woodland Hills Mall of women in changing rooms and up the skirts of women on the escalator.

In Rogers County, he is charged with taking upskirt photos of a co-worker at a job in Inola.