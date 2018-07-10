Two Arrested In Connection With Rape Of 13-Year-Old

Two people have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Tulsa police say the girl was taken to a hospital with stomach pains and test results were positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Officers say the girl’s mother, Whilhmena Holt, told them she was aware her daughter was in a sexual relationship with 18-year-old Willie Mason, but that she did not believe it was rape.

Holt told officers that her daughter had told her a couple of weeks prior that she was having sex with Mason and that she told the girl to use protection, police said.

According to police, Mason, who was at the hospital with Holt and the young girl, told officers he knew she was 13 and that he had sex with her two or three times over the last month.

Officers say the girl told them her mother was home at least one of the times she and Mason were having sex and that she had sex with Mason since telling her mother about the relationship.

Police say Holt admitted to going to sleep while Mason was in the house, knowing that he had been having sex with her 13-year-old daughter.

Mason has been charged with first degree rape.

Holt has been charged with permitting child sexual abuse.