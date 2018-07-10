One In Custody, Other Suspects Sought In Tulsa Apartment Robbery

A man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery.

Tulsa police brought Quavius Ross in for questioning to see if he was involved in a home invasion robbery at the Silver Creek Apartments that sent one victim to the hospital.

Police say the crime began with a woman knocking on the victim’s door asking for a glass of water.

They say the man told investigators that, when he opened the door for her, two men forced their way inside, tied him up, and robbed him.

“They had a vehicle description, a patrol officer saw the car, pulled it over,” said Sergeant Brandon Watkins. “There was some evidence found that tied this guy to the robbery.”

Watkins says Ross and two women were in the car.

Ross has been booked for other charges, but not the robbery. However, police say that might change as the investigation progresses.

“We know we have one guy still outstanding,” said Watkins. “We are still investigating on the females that were in the car with him if they were part of it or not.”