Midtown Tulsa Home Catches Fire

Tulsa firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in midtown.

The fire is just east of Woodward Park, close to Utica Square, in the 2200 block of South Terwilliger.

From Osage SkyNews 6 HD we can see smoke coming from the home.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, five engines and two ladders responded to the fire. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

No injuries have been reported. EMSA is on scene, but no one has been transported.

It’s unknown at this time what started the fire.