Fast Food Restaurant Destroyed By Fire Is Being Rebuilt

Photo of the McDonald's when it caught fire during remodeling.

A Tulsa fast food restaurant is rebuilding after a fire.

Crews working to remodel the McDonald's near Pine and Peoria accidentally sparked a fire earlier this year that raced through the building.

The owners, Michael and Luz Gentry, held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday as they rebuild.

"It was a very traumatic, traumatic experience," said Michael Gentry. "But we're here now, we're happy."

The plan is to have the new building up and running sometime in September.