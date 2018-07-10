Questions Remain After Man Told BA Police He Shot Intruder

A man in Broken Arrow told police he shot an intruder. Police aren't sure what happened, but said the man who was shot should survive.

It happened at 4:00 Tuesday morning, and police still can't say for sure if it was a break in or something else.

The officers who arrived first found a confusing scene - a possible victim inside and several men outside. Police detained three men who were outside in the front yard but released them after several hours of questioning.

“I don't know what type of involvement they had at the residence. I don't know who they knew at the residence or if they knew anyone,” said Broken Arrow Police Officer James Koch.

The home where it happened is west of downtown Broken Arrow, near 91st and Aspen.

Police searched around the back of the home but said they found no signs of forced entry.

Police described it as a first-degree burglary, not a home invasion, and said when officers arrived, the man who lives there was in a back room with the suspect.

“The suspect who broke in was located in a back bedroom and he was bleeding out onto the floor. Officers went back to the back bedroom, located the suspect, saw that he was bleeding profusely, they applied a tourniquet and carried the suspect out to the driveway,” Koch said.

Detectives spent most of the morning at the scene and took away several bags of evidence, but police would not elaborate on what they found inside.

The man who fired the shot did not want to speak with News On 6.

Broken Arrow police have not released the name of the man who was shot. That man had surgery Tuesday morning and remains in the hospital.