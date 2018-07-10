ODOT Changing Mowing To Save Monarch Butterflies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

ODOT Changing Mowing To Save Monarch Butterflies

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The monarch butterfly population continues the drastic decline that began about 20 years ago. And Oklahoma happens to be a primary location for monarch reproduction.

One lone weed is influencing when and where the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will mow along state highways.

That weed is the Milkweed. It's the sole monarch butterfly host plant.

So, researchers across the state, along with ODOT, are looking for ways to preserve the plant.

With the growing concern over monarch safety, a six-state collaborative was formed under the Federal Highway Administration.

“These states are partnering to see what best practices they can put into place to help maintain pollinator habitats. Specifically, for the monarchs, but other pollinators as well,” said ODOT Public Information Manager Lisa Shearer-Salim.

Why is Oklahoma apart of the collaborative? It is one of the first places where northbound monarchs will lay eggs in the spring.

“And then at some point, this late summer or fall, that migration will come back through, the fourth generation, and even sometimes a fifth generation will be produced in this area, on their way collectively to go back to Mexico,” said Dennis Martin with the Department of Horticulture.

The goal, now, is to mow less during the time the monarchs are laying their eggs

ODOT used to mow roadsides four times a season but in many places, it has cut back to doing only "safety mows" until late June or early July.

That means they will mow grass and weeds close to the roadway to help prevent fires and provide safe places to pull well over.

But ODOT’s main concern is the safety of drivers.

ODOT's primary responsibility is always the safety of the traveling public. So, if there are areas where tall grass is getting out of control before it's time for that mowing, we will go ahead and mow,” said Shearer-Salim.

ODOT hopes that these changes will make a huge difference in the monarch population.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.