Murder charge filed against Oklahoma man in death of infant - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Murder charge filed against Oklahoma man in death of infant

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma City have added a murder charge against a 22-year-old man accused in the beating death of an infant.

KOCO-TV reports that the Oklahoma County district attorney's office filed a first-degree murder charge Tuesday against Michael Lee Bradley. He's being held without bond at the Oklahoma County jail.

He was arrested July 1 on a complaint of child abuse after 8-month-old Amelia Tuell was found unresponsive at her home with several injuries. The child died the next day.

Authorities say Amelia's mother was running an errand and was not home at the time.

They say Bradley claimed he had fallen asleep and awoke to find the child slumped on the floor. He picked her up but then accidentally dropped her.

Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.