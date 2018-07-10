Passenger Drives Car Into Tulsa Store

Surveillance cameras capture the moment a car slammed into a Tulsa convenience store.

It happened Tuesday evening at 49th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver was outside of the car when the passenger attempted to move it, while still in the passenger seat.

They say the passenger hit the gas instead of the brake.

“I just looked up and saw a lot of dust and then I saw there was a car in the store,” said employee Perry Mason.

Three people were in the store at the time.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.