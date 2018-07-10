After More Than 30 Years In Prison, OK Man Freed By DNA Evidence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

After More Than 30 Years In Prison, OK Man Freed By DNA Evidence

An Oklahoma man who served more than 30 years in prison for rape is now free after DNA evidence showed he didn’t do it.

Perry Lott was released Monday after an investigation by the Innocence Project.

He was sentenced in 1988 to more than 200 years in prison.

The Pontotoc County district attorney declined to vacate the conviction, but offered to modify the sentence to time served.

An attorney for the Project says Lott accepted the deal to avoid years of court battles.

