Oklahoma City Doctor Says Smokable Marijuana Needed In Some Cases

Another Oklahoma doctor who plans to prescribe medical marijuana is reacting to the Oklahoma Department of Health’s decisions regarding medical marijuana.

Doctor Noel Williams is calling the recent emergency rulings “nothing short of total obstruction.”

Williams has been practicing for 25 years and has educated himself on the benefits of the drug when taken by patients with specific needs.

He has been using CBD in his practice since its legalization

With the recent passing of State Question 788, Williams says he’d hoped to do more for his patients who, in some cases, are chronically ill.

He says Tuesday’s restriction banning the sale of smokable marijuana just doesn’t make sense.

“Unfortunately, whether it’s marijuana or a medication, different routes of administration cause different affects, so we need to have all of them,” stated Williams.

He says while the state isn’t making it easy for patients to purchase and legally possess medical marijuana, doctors like himself are facing risks of their own.

“My only fear is that the state is going to be punitive to the physicians who do, because they are already making it very cumbersome for us to do it,” he said. “They seem like they are going after the people who do it and the will of the people was to legalize marijuana for medical use.”

Williams also says he’s worried that if the state tries to regulate this too much it may push people to approve the petition to get recreational marijuana on the November ballot.