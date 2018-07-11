Suspect Arrested After Rape, Kidnapping Victim Found Bound, Gagg - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect Arrested After Rape, Kidnapping Victim Found Bound, Gagged, Blindfolded Beside Road

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man has been arrested after a woman was abducted, raped, and left bound, gagged, and unable to see beside the road.

Tulsa police say the 34-year-old victim was found near 6000 South 129th East Avenue on June 19th.

They say she had a camouflage mask over her head preventing her from seeing anything, bandanas covering her mouth, a belt tied around her neck, rope tying her wrists behind her back, and a piece of duct tape stuck to the side of her face.  They say she had also been stripped of all her clothing and was wearing a size 6XL shirt that didn’t belong to her.

According to police, the victim said she had drank a large amount of whiskey and only remembers a hood being placed over her head while she walked across a parking lot near Admiral Place and Sheridan.

Investigators say the victim was taken to an unknown location and remembers waking up naked and bound with her head covered so she couldn’t see.

They say she started screaming, but the suspect told her to shut up.  The victim told officers she was placed in a shower and the suspect rinsed her off and then put a large t-shirt on her.

Officers say the suspect then drove her to the location at which she was found on 129th East Avenue and left her on the side of the road, still bound, gagged, and unable to see.

Police say a sexual assault exam revealed injuries consistent with sexual assault.

They say the rope, bandanas, belt, and hood that were left on the victim were tested for DNA.  The results matched a person already in the OSBI database, identified as Jesse Dean Redfearn, according to police.

Redfearn was arrested on July 10th and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for rape and kidnapping.

