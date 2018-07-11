Government falls short of deadline to reunite kids, parents

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

A drug company has sued Nevada over plans to use its product in a lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted...

London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female mayor of San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, London Breed waves before speaking to reporters outside of City Hall in San Francisco. Breed, who will make history as the first African American woman mayor of San Francisco ...

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). A child from Honduras is brought to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Two boys and a girl who had been in temporary foster care in Grand Rapids, have bee...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Two boys and a girl who had been ...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). A child from Honduras is brought to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Two boys and a girl who had been in temporary foster care in Grand Rapids have been...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Two boys and a girl who had been ...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remained in holding facilities away from relatives as federal officials fell short of meeting a court-ordered deadline to reunite dozens of youngsters forcibly separated from their families at the border.

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ever Reyes Mejia walked out of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center Tuesday, carrying his beaming son and the boy's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack. The boy was secured in a booster seat, and father and son were driven away.

Another boy and a girl who had been in temporary foster care were reunited with their Honduran fathers at the center about three months after they were split up.

The three fathers were "just holding them and hugging them and telling them that everything was fine and that they were never going to be separated again," said immigration lawyer Abril Valdes. The children were "absolutely thrilled to be with their parents again."

Late last month, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children.

It wasn't immediately clear how many children left detention facilities Tuesday or how many remain.

In trying to meet the first deadline, the government began with a list of 102 children potentially eligible to be reunited and whittled that to 75 through screening that included DNA testing done by swabbing the inside of the cheek.

Of those 75, Justice Department attorneys told the court the government would guarantee 38 would be back with their parents by the end of Tuesday. They said an additional 17 could also join their parents if DNA results arrived and a criminal background check on a parent was completed by day's end.

Government attorneys, meanwhile, told a federal judge that the Trump administration would not meet the deadline for 20 other children under 5 because it needed more time to track down parents who have already been deported or released into the U.S.

Sabraw showed little appetite for giving more time to the government unless it could show good reasons in specific cases.

"These are firm deadlines. They're not aspirational goals," the judge said Tuesday.

Asked about the missed deadline, the president said: "Well, I have a solution. Tell people not to come to our country illegally. That's the solution."

The government defended its screening, saying it discovered parents with serious criminal histories, five adults whose DNA tests showed they were not parents of the children they claimed to have, and one case of credible child abuse.

"Our process may not be as quick as some would like, but there is no question it is protecting children," said Chris Meekins, a Health and Human Services Department official helping to direct the process.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt, whose organization filed the lawsuit that forced the administration's hand, said he was "both thrilled and disappointed" with the government's work on the deadline.

"Things have taken a real step forward," Gelernt said.

At a bus station in Phoenix on Tuesday night, a 22-year-old woman who only gave her first name, Gisela, for safety concerns, said she had been apart from her 4-year-old son for over a month after presenting herself at a port of entry in Texas to seek asylum.

Gisela, a Mexican citizen, said she only spoke to her son once while she was detained in Texas and he was at a shelter for children in Phoenix.

Immigration authorities brought Gisela to Arizona about three days ago and the two were reunited Tuesday.

"He was happy. I was happy," she said.

In El Paso, Texas, three fathers from Central America were reunited with children under 5 and released Tuesday night to an independent shelter for immigrants and asylum seekers.

The administration faces a second, bigger deadline - July 26 - to reunite perhaps 2,000 or so older children with their families. Many are being held in facilities thousands of miles apart.

A Guatemalan man said his 6-year-old son feared he was dead after U.S. authorities separated the pair in May in El Paso, Texas. Hermelindo Che Coc, 31, said the boy cried on the phone with him from the shelter and asked whether he still loved him.

"I'm asking God for him to be in my arms as soon as possible," Che Coc, told reporters through tears Tuesday before attending a required check-in with immigration authorities in Los Angeles, where he was told to get a passport and return in October. "Without him, I can't be happy."

In ordering an end to the separation of families, the president said they should instead be detained together. But the government does not have the room: ICE has three family detention centers with space for 3,000 people, and they are already at or near capacity, though the Trump administration is trying to line up space at military bases.

On Monday, a federal judge in Los Angeles emphatically rejected the Trump administration's efforts to detain immigrant families for an extended period. A longtime court settlement says children who cross the border illegally cannot be detained for more than 20 days.

___

Householder reported from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Associated Press writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar in Washington; Robin McDowell in Minneapolis; Julie Watson in San Diego; Michael Tarm in Chicago; Brian Melley in Los Angeles; Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, Calif.; Nomaan Merchant in Houston; and Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.