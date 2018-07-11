First black female to become mayor of San Francisco

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

A drug company has sued Nevada over plans to use its product in a lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted...

Nevada execution in doubt after drug company sues to stop it

London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female mayor of San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, London Breed waves before speaking to reporters outside of City Hall in San Francisco. Breed, who will make history as the first African American woman mayor of San Francisco ...

First black female to become mayor of San Francisco

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Incoming San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks at Rosa Parks Elementary School in San Francisco. Breed, who will make history as the first African American woman mayor of San Franc...

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - London Breed will make history Wednesday as the first black female mayor of San Francisco when she is sworn into office in the city that has come to embody extreme wealth and poverty in the modern age.

She will take the oath outdoors on the steps of City Hall in a public ceremony before at least 1,000 spectators. Afterward, she will meet well-wishers in her new office - an open house tradition that dates back a century.

The 43-year-old Breed succeeds Mayor Ed Lee, whose unexpected death in December prompted a special June election to serve the remainder of his term.

Breed, a San Francisco native, has pledged to address the city's most pressing problems, including homeless tent camps, open drug use and unbearably high housing prices.

She also says she is committed to ensuring that impoverished African American and other minority children receive the opportunities they need to advance.

Breed grew up in public housing and frequently talks about the tough love and support she had growing up, especially from her grandmother who raised her.

She also learned from mentors and neighbors who early on spotted potential and encouraged her to study hard. Now she will earn an annual salary of $335,996.

Breed was most recently president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for more than three years,

On Tuesday, colleagues toasted her and outgoing Supervisor Jeff Sheehy at their final meeting.

Breed thanked her colleagues for their dedication and promised to work with them no matter their disagreements.

"You can't please everyone. Not everyone is going to like you, not everyone is going to do what you want them to do," she said.

"And what I noticed about this board, and what made me so proud to be a part of it is, we stand our ground, we do what we think is best and we try to fight for the people we represent."

Breed is a Democrat, as is just about everybody else in public office in San Francisco. She is considered part of the more business-friendly faction of the party.

San Francisco, with a population of 870,000, is about 6 percent black - one of the smallest percentages among major U.S. cities - and those numbers are dwindling.

The Rev. Amos C. Brown, president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP, said Breed has the character, compassion and courage to lead the city. Her inauguration, he said, will show "a quintessential picture of how America can become a more perfect union."

Breed is the second woman to be elected mayor of San Francisco. The other was current U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The tradition of an inauguration day reception queue started in 1916 with Mayor James "Sunny Jim" Rolph Jr. inside a newly completed City Hall, said Bill Barnes, spokesman for the city administrator's office. The old building had been destroyed in the 1906 earthquake and fire.

Breed must run again in November 2019 if she wants a full four-year term

She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Davis and a master's in public administration from the University of San Francisco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.