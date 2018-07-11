Wider Driveways Under Consideration By Tulsa City Council - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wider Driveways Under Consideration By Tulsa City Council

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to take up a zoning issue Wednesday allowing wider driveways in city neighborhoods, but not everyone is in favor.

Councilor Blake Ewing held a town hall Tuesday evening at Centennial Park on East 6th Street to hear from residents.

The council is considering plans that could see homeowners allowed to expand their driveways up to 30 feet wide.

People are especially concerned with how it could affect residents in the city's historic neighborhoods in Tulsa's midtown.

"We love foxes. We love having gophers. We loving rabbits and hawks. We love having butterflies. We love knowing that we live in a native environment and that we haven't sold our souls for concrete," said Tulsa resident Julie Skye.

The city council has the zoning change for discussion at Wednesday's Public Works Committee meeting at 2:30 p.m. It is also scheduled for first reading at the regular Council meeting at 5 p.m. 

