Deputies: Shots Fired During Mannford Police Chase

Deputies says shots were apparently fired during a police chase just west of Mannford late Tuesday.

Mannford Police and Creek County Sheriff's deputies are now looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in that chase.

The Creek County Sheriff's Office says the chase started in Mannford and went west into Creek County and at some point, police fired shots at the vehicle.

No word on if the vehicle was hit by the gunfire and or if anyone was injured.

News On 6 is expecting to get more information about the chase and shooting later today,