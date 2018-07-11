Tulsa's Gathering Place Holding Job Fair

We are less two months away from the grand opening of Tulsa's Gathering Place and park officials are looking for people who want to work there!

A hiring event is being held Saturday, July 14th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are more than 200 positions available, ranging from gardeners to cooks to turf managers. Candidates must be 16 or older.

Park director Tony Moore stopped 6 In The Morning with details about the upcoming job fair for Gathering Place.

The Gathering Place job fair will be held at 2650 John Williams Way.