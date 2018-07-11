Gatesway Says Woman Bilked Nearly $200K From Their Clients

Gatesway Foundation said they've discovered a nearly $200,000 embezzlement scheme bilking some of their clients of state and federal funding. The scheme lasted about 6 years, a news release states.

Broken Arrow Police say Leslie Mansfield embezzled the money from Gatesway clients. One client allegedly lost almost $40,000 while another trust account was drained of $90,000 after a client's death, the release states.

Mansfield was a court appointed guardian for five of the service provider's intellectually disabled clients, according to Gatesway.

A Gatesway accounting employee contacted Adult Protective Services in January after she said Mansfield failed to provide documentation showing the funds were spent on the victims.

An affidavit of probable cause states between 2012 and 2018, unjustified withdrawals were made on the clients' bank accounts. The withdrawals included $5,144 to purchase a cashier's check to a Ford dealership that wasn't for the victim, police said.

Founded in 1963, Gatesway Foundation helps care for adults with intellectual disabilities. Internal documents obtained by News On 6 show the Broken Arrow non-profit is millions of dollars in debt.

Mansfield has been charged with one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of embezzlement.