Drowning victim recovered near Lake Eufaula boat ramp

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an unidentified drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Eufaula in eastern Oklahoma.

The OHP says its Marine Division found the man's body shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday in about 3 feet of water near a boat ramp.

The ramp is on the southern end of the lake, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of McAlester.

The OHP says the body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification and the details of the drowning have not been determined.

