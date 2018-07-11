Fire guts 88-year-old store in northeastern Oklahoma town

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fire that gutted a northeast Oklahoma shoe store that's run by a 103-year-old woman.

The fire broke out early Tuesday at Ander's Shoe Store in downtown Miami, about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. Fire Chief Robert Wright tells the Miami News-Record that the blaze appears to be suspicious and an investigation is underway.

Authorities say the store had been burglarized recently and they're working to determine if the events are linked.

The store is owned by 103-year-old Dena Ander, who helped open the store with her father in 1930.

Information from: The Miami News-Record, http://www.miaminewsrecord.com

